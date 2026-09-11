Aurus Senat: Putin's Bulletproof, Blast-Resistant Limousine On Delhi Roads

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in New Delhi for the 18th BRICS summit, and with him came his elaborate security convoy, including his customised presidential aircraft, often called the "Flying Kremlin", and his armoured Aurus Senat limousine. While world leaders travelling in their personal jets is common practice, Putin -- one of the world's most closely guarded leaders -- always travels with his own car.

Putin's Aurus Senat is one of the world's most secretive and heavily protected vehicles: perfect for a man who has likely made numerous enemies while leading Russia for the past 25 years. It's the same car that made headlines after Prime Minister Narendra Modi rode in it with Putin during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China last year

About Putin's Car

Photo Credit: AFP

Putin's convoy typically has around two dozen cars. But on foreign trips, he travels in his bulletproof and blast-resistant Aurus Senat. Often called a 'fortress-on-wheels,' the car is a full-size luxury limousine developed by Russian automaker Aurus Motors, a joint venture between the Russian state research institute NAMI, Sollers JSC, and the UAE's Tawazun Holding.

The Senat was introduced in 2018 and is part of the "Kortezh" project, Russia's programme to build domestic luxury and armoured vehicles for government use. Its design is inspired by the Soviet-era ZIS-110 limousine.

Russia also makes a civilian version of the car, limited to 120 units annually. It is priced at around 18 million rubles (Rs 2.5 crore).

Features Of Aurus Senat

Putin's Aurus Senat is powered by a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine paired with a hybrid system. It produces approximately 598 horsepower and 880 Nm of torque. The car uses a 9-speed automatic transmission.

The car measures 5,630 mm in length, 2,000 mm in width, and 1,700 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 3,300 mm. Its top speed is around 160 kmph and it accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in approximately 9 seconds.

The heavily armoured vehicle meets the highest security standards for presidential convoys. Its safety features include active cruise control, lane departure warning, electronic traction control, and advanced braking systems.

The interior of the car is also luxurious, with high-end leather, wood trim, and state-of-the-art infotainment systems. The vehicle is designed to operate in extreme climates.