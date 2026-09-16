<i>Bigg Boss 20</i>: After Split Announcement With Badshah, Isha Rikhi Talks About Being 'Played' In A Relationship

Isha Rikhi has opened up about the experience that left her feeling “played” in a relationship. The Punjabi actor spoke about betrayal during a conversation with Kanika Mann on Bigg Boss 20.

While Isha did not name Badshah during the conversation, her comments come days after the couple announced their separation following a short marriage. The actor explained that she has always believed in trusting her partner unless she has a reason to question them.

“If someone else comes and tells me that Kanika is like this, I won't believe them until I see it for myself. I am the same in a relationship as well. If someone comes and tells me something, then I say, 'Give me proof, or else don't bother me.' But when it ended, I got to know, yahan toh kat gaya (I got played),” Isha Rikhi said.

Kanika then asked Isha whether the betrayal she experienced was physical or emotional. Isha's response suggested that it was not limited to one kind of cheating.

Isha shared, “All of them. Woh jo beech mein latakna hota hai na, uss situation mein mere liye phasna bahut toxic ho jaata hai. It was like...I am saying, 'You are my best friend and giving you all best friend feelings.' I am showing you off as my best friend, but later you get to know that I was never your best friend. All of these things I am doing in private circle kyunki teri aur bhi bahut best friends hain (That whole situation where you are left hanging in the middle, getting stuck in that situation becomes very toxic for me. It was like I was saying, 'You are my best friend and giving you all the best-friend feels.' I am showing you off as my best friend, but later you get to know that I was never your best friend. I am doing all of these things within my private circle because you have so many other best friends as well).”

Isha further described feeling like someone was keeping her close only when it was convenient.

“Yes, but they were just people you would chill with for a day or two. But you never really wanted to make me your best friend; you were just playing a game with me. Just for convenience, because I am so soft and good that you want me in your life and you won't get this from anyone else. You want to stay with me but also want your freedom. You will only chill with me with certain people, and after that I get to know that you were showing me a different picture which never existed,” she added.

Isha and Badshah had largely kept their relationship away from the spotlight. Reports of their wedding surfaced in March 2026 after Isha's mother, Poonam Rikhi, shared pictures from their intimate ceremony on Instagram.

Isha later confirmed the marriage during an Instagram Ask Me Anything session in June 2026. The couple announced their separation in September through a joint statement.

ALSO READ | Badshah And Isha Rikhi's Relationship Timeline: Secret Romance, 5-Month Marriage To Divorce