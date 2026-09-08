<i>Bigg Boss 20</i>: Mahhi Vij Talks About Divorce With Isha Rikhi And Mary Kom, Calls Season A "Divorcee Special"

Bigg Boss 20 has already found one of its talking points, and Mahhi Vij has given it a rather unexpected name. During a conversation inside the house, the television actor pointed out that she, Isha Rikhi and Mary Kom are all divorcees and joked that the new season is a “divorcee special”.

Mahhi's comment came while the contestants were getting to know each other and discussing their lives outside the show. She was chatting with Isha when the conversation turned towards the kind of things they like to talk about. Mahhi said she enjoys gossip and soon brought up the relationships of some contestants.

She told Isha, "Tell me who has an affair with whom outside. Teen to divorcee aarakhi hai set pe, tu main aur voh boxer (Mary Kom). Second innings to humari chal rahi hai, divorcee special (There are three divorcees on the show – you, me and that boxer (Mary Kom). Our second innings is already underway; it's a divorcee special)."

The remark came despite Isha and Mary not showing much interest in discussing their respective divorces. Mahhi later asked Isha why she decided to enter Bigg Boss. Isha explained that she wanted viewers to know her for who she is rather than through her relationships.

Isha said, "A lot of people don't know me because I have always been a little private."

Mahhi quickly pointed out, "You are all over the internet for the past 2 months," hinting at Isha's divorce from Badshah.

Isha then made her position clear, saying, "I don't want people to know me as someone's girlfriend or wife. I want to be known for my name and identity."

Later, Mahhi tried to speak to Mary about her divorce as well. Mary, however, chose not to discuss the matter. Mahhi said there was no need to speak negatively about an ex and that there could also be positive things to remember.

Isha appeared unhappy with the repeated discussion and questioned why Mahhi was so keen to get them to talk about something they had clearly chosen to keep private.

Mahhi herself separated from Jay Bhanushali after 14 years of marriage. The couple announced their separation in January 2026 but said they would continue to support each other and co-parent their daughter Tara. They had also fostered two children, Rajveer and Khushi, in 2017.

Isha's relationship with rapper Badshah also became public after their private wedding came to light in 2026. Wedding pictures surfaced online in March, following a post by Isha's mother. The couple announced their separation on August 31.

Mary Kom was married to Karung Onkholer, popularly known as Onler. The couple married in 2005 and have four children. Their divorce was finalised in December 2023 through mutual consent under customary Kom law. Mary publicly confirmed the separation in 2025.