<i>Bigg Boss 20</i>: Isha Rikhi Questions Men On Cheating After Badshah Split

Bigg Boss 20 has been bringing contestants together for candid conversations about their personal lives, relationships and experiences. Isha Rikhi recently joined one such discussion with her fellow housemates, where the conversation turned to cheating and why people are unfaithful in relationships. The actor's questions about why men cheat in relationships sparked speculation among viewers about whether she was indirectly referring to her rapper ex-husband Badshah.

In a conversation with Aman Gandhi and Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu, Isha spoke about infidelity. She asked, "Joh ladke cheat karte hain, ek general baat kar rahi hoon, I am not specifically talking about someone, unke liye toh move on ki koi game hi nahi hoti na. [For guys who cheat—and I'm speaking generally here, not about anyone specific—there's no such thing as a 'game' of moving on, is there?].

She also questioned whether men who consider themselves “playboys” experience any guilt after being unfaithful to their partners.

According to reports, Badshah and Isha Rikhi were introduced through mutual friends at a party in 2021. The two eventually grew close and began dating, choosing to keep their relationship away from the public eye for several years.

The couple reportedly tied the knot in an intimate traditional ceremony in March 2026. Isha later confirmed their marriage during an Instagram Ask Me Anything session in July and also shared their first official picture together on her Instagram Stories.

However, their marriage was short-lived. Five months after their wedding, Badshah and Isha posted joint statements on their Instagram Stories, announcing that they had mutually decided to part ways on amicable terms.

“I and Isha Rikhi have mutually decided to part ways and move forward on our separate paths. This decision has been made with mutual respect, and we request everyone to kindly respect our privacy during this time. This will be our only statement on the matter. We sincerely request that there be no further speculation or assumptions regarding our relationship,” the statement read.

Also Read: After Badshah Divorce Announcement, Isha Rikhi Breaks Silence On 'Shocking Rumours' About Her Marriage