Mahhi Vij Says She Was Considered For Kareena Kapoor's Role In <i>Yuva</i>

If things had fallen in place, Mahhi Vij would have played the female lead opposite Vivek Oberoi in Mani Ratnam's Yuva, the TV actor has revealed.

The Bigg Boss 20 contestant shared that she was selected to play the role. On the latest episode, Mahhi, in a conversation with fellow contestant Kanika Mann, opened up about her early days in the industry, from her first music video to glimpses of her journey before she started working in television.

Mahhi said she had just moved to Mumbai when she landed the opportunity. “Bombay gayi toh aate hi mujhe music video mil gaya, woh pink dress wala, ‘Tu Tu Hai Wahi'. Woh pehla music video (I went to Bombay and got a music video as soon as I arrived. It was the one where I wore the pink dress, ‘Tu Tu Hai Wahi'. That was my first music video).”

Mahhi went on to share that several music videos followed after her first appearance. “Uske baad meri life se bahut saare music videos, saare hit kiye maine, saare. (After that, I did a lot of music videos, and all of them were hits),” she added.

Mahhi then shed light on her transition from music videos to films. She recalled working in South Indian films with actors such as Prabhu Deva and Mammootty before landing an opportunity with filmmaker Mani Ratnam.

“Mani Ratnam ne mujhe Yuva ke liye select kiya (Mani Ratnam selected me for Yuva),” she said. She was considered for the role of Mira, which was eventually played by Kareena Kapoor opposite Vivek Oberoi. “But wahan pe kuch equations thodi kharab ho gayi thi kisi ke saath,” she said. (But some equations with someone had gone a little sour there). That's why she couldn't do it.

Following this, Mahhi returned to Delhi and said she discussed two or three more films, but the projects were cancelled at the last minute. With her film opportunities not materialising, she decided to explore television instead.

Mahhi Vij rose to prominence on television with her role as Nakusha in Laagi Tujhse Lagan, followed by her appearance in Balika Vadhu. She has also participated in several reality shows, including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Khatron Ke Khiladi, among others.

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