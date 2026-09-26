Chandigarh Cop Shot Dead By Teen Son Had Told Him To Wait Till 21 To Marry Lover

A head constable of Chandigarh Police who was allegedly shot dead inside his house by his teen son had told him to wait till he turns 21 to marry his girlfriend, the police have said.

Nitin Singh, who was posted with the accounts branch at the police headquarters, was found dead at his government residence in Sector 22 with a gunshot injury to his head on Friday, a day after he had an argument with his 18-year-old son, Armaan.

A countrymade pistol was recovered from the spot.

A senior police officer said that Armaan -- who has now been arrested -- also tried to harm his mother by grabbing her by the neck. She, however, escaped and rushed to rooftop and alerted her neighbours.

A neighbourer said that after the incident, Armaan tried to portray that someone from outside entered the house and his father.

According to preliminary investigation, Armaan was putting pressure on his parents to marry his girlfriend, while they insisted that he should wait till he turns 21, the legal age to get married for men in India.

"On Thursday evening, Armaan had an altercation with his parents. He wanted to marry a girl and wanted to marry her immediately. But his parents insisted that he could go ahead with the marriage only after he turns 21," police officer Sudesh Kumar told the news agency PTI.

"Armaan was forcing his parents to bring the girl to their house, a demand which they turned down. He also demanded money for his various needs from his parents," he said.

Kumar also said Armaan "showed no remorse" for what he has done.

Son Was Released On Bail

Armaan was out on bail in a case where two brothers were killed when he rammed a car into their bike earlier this year.

He was driving his friend's Mahindra Thar when it hit two brothers riding a bike in Manimajra, killing the siblings.

Armaan was arrested in the case and later released on bail.