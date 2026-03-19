2 Arrested After Encounter In Chandigarh Realtor's Murder Case

Police have arrested two key accused in the murder case of a property dealer in Chandigarh after a high-risk encounter in Haryana's Kaithal.

Rajan, alias Piyush Pehalwan, and Pritam Shah were arrested during a joint operation by Punjab's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and Haryana Police. According to officials, the duo opened fire while attempting to evade capture, prompting retaliatory action that left both injured before being taken into custody.

The case stems from the killing of property dealer Charanpreet Singh, alias 'Chinni' in Chandigarh's Sector 9 on Wednesday. The attackers had fled via Mohali, triggering an inter-state manhunt that culminated in their arrest.

Police recovered multiple weapons, including a .30 caliber pistol, a Chinese .30 caliber pistol, and a .32 caliber firearm, pointing to a well-armed criminal operation.

Investigators revealed that Rajan, a resident of Ferozepur, had recently entered India illegally via Nepal after being abroad in Malaysia. Both accused have multiple criminal cases against them.

Gang War Angle Deepens

The case has taken a turn with an audio clip released by fugitive gangster Lucky Patial, who claimed responsibility for orchestrating the murder. In the clip, he alleged the victim had links with rival gangs and issued threats to others, including Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh.

Patial also named another rival, warning of further killings and raising fears of escalating gang violence in the region.

Family Protests, Police Under Pressure

Despite the arrests, tensions remain high. The victim's family, along with local leaders like village Sarpanch Balwinder Singh, initially expressed dissatisfaction with police action and delayed funeral rites in protest.

An FIR has been registered, and authorities say further investigation is underway to dismantle the larger criminal network behind the killing.