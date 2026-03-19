8 Bullets, 10 Seconds: Chandigarh Realtor Shot Dead Outside Gym

A property dealer was shot dead outside a gym in Chandigarh when two unidentified bike-borne attackers rained bullets on him on Wednesday.

A CCTV video of the incident showed 31-year-old Charanpreet Singh driving off in his Scorpio car after leaving from the gym, when he was confronted by attackers on a bike. One of the attackers opened fire, shooting around eight rounds. While he tried to escape the attack, he was hit by several bullets before collapsing in the driver's seat.

Singh sustained eight gunshot wounds and was rushed to the PGI Hospital in a critical condition. Per sources, he died on the way to the hospital, primarly due to excessive blood loss.

As the attackers were wearing helmets, ascertaining their identity remains a challenge. CCTV footage is being examined to trace them, even as the area remains on high alert.

Later, an unverified post appeared on social media in which gangster Lucky Patial took responsibility for the murder, accusing Singh of passing information about the gang to rivals.

This was the second firing incident reported in Chandigarh within 24 hours. On Tuesday, unidentified assailants opened fire at a student leader near the Department of Botany at Panjab University. However, the student leader escaped unhurt.