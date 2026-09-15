Man Urges Indians To Stop Chasing Bigger Salaries And Focus On Learning New Things

A man's view on how much Indians should ideally earn each month has gone viral on social media. He believes professionals living in Indian cities should aim for a monthly income of around Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh. In a video shared on Instagram, Mohit Talreja spoke about salary growth, career goals and the need to balance work with personal life.

Talreja said earning Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh per month should be an important financial milestone, while the age at which someone reaches it can be different for everyone.

He said this income can be enough to support a good family and live a comfortable life while working in an urban city. He also said that constantly chasing higher salaries can lead to more sacrifices, with other parts of life getting less attention.

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He suggested that professionals should try to cross this salary level quickly and then let their careers grow at a steady pace. Instead, they can focus on health, family and learning new things.

Talreja also said that continuously selling time for money and working endlessly for higher salaries may not bring long-term satisfaction. He encouraged people to learn something on their own or build their own source of income.

He described a very high salary as a trap and said people should decide their own income threshold.