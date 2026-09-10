Hyundai Creta, Creta Electric, Alcazar Lounge Edition Get Segment-First Entertainment Feature

Ahead of the festive season, Hyundai Motor India has introduced the new Lounge Editions of the Creta, Alcazar and Creta Electric. Based on the top-spec variants of the respective SUVs, the special edition adds a segment-first 11.6-inch rear-seat entertainment screen, a new Golden Bronze exterior colour option, an all-black cabin theme with silver accents and revised seat upholstery, while retaining the existing feature set and powertrain options.

Hyundai Creta, Alcazar and Creta Electric Lounge Editions: Price List

The new Lounge Edition commands a premium over the standard variants across Hyundai's SUV line-up. On the Creta, the 1.5-litre petrol CVT and 1.5-litre diesel automatic Lounge Edition variants are priced at Rs 19.22 lakh and Rs 20.31 lakh respectively, translating to a Rs 53,000 premium over the corresponding standard models.

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The Alcazar Lounge Edition based on the Signature diesel automatic trim is priced at Rs 21.81 lakh, making it Rs 71,000 to Rs 90,000 costlier than the regular version, depending on the seating configuration.

Meanwhile, the Creta Electric Lounge Edition based on the Long Range variant is priced at Rs 24.34 lakh, a premium of Rs 67,000 over the standard model.

Hyundai Creta, Creta Electric, Alcazar Lounge Edition Launched

Hyundai Creta, Alcazar and Creta Electric Lounge Editions: Rear Seat Experience

The key addition to the Creta, Creta Electric and Alcazar Lounge Editions is a segment-first 11.6-inch rear-seat entertainment screen. The system supports OTT streaming, phone mirroring and gaming, while offering access to additional apps through a dedicated app store. Hyundai has also added white ambient lighting, with the rest of the feature set remaining unchanged from the variants on which the Lounge Edition is based.

Hyundai Creta, Creta Electric, Alcazar Lounge Edition Launched

Hyundai Creta, Alcazar and Creta Electric Lounge Editions: What Else Is New

The Lounge Edition introduces a new Golden Bronze exterior colour, along with blacked-out alloy wheels, skid plates, ORVMs, roof rails, roof spoiler and C-pillar garnish. Inside, the special edition gets an all-black cabin theme with silver accents, updated seat upholstery and 'Lounge' branding on the headrest cushions. Wheel sizes remain unchanged at 18 inches for the Creta and Alcazar, and 17 inches for the Creta Electric.

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Hyundai Alcazar Now Available In 5-Seater Configuration

The Lounge Edition also introduces a new 5-seat configuration for the Hyundai Alcazar, which was previously available only in 6- and 7-seat layouts. Priced at Rs 21.81 lakh (ex-showroom), the 5-seater Lounge Edition commands a premium of Rs 90,000 over the Signature 7-seater and Rs 71,000 over the Signature 6-seater variant.