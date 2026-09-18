Union Minister S Jaishankar Hands Over Mahindra XEV 9e EVs To Bhutan Government

India's External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar has handed over 54 Mahindra XEV 9e electric SUVs to Bhutan's Prime Minister, Tshering Tobgay, in Thimphu. The vehicles, described as "Made in India", will become part of the Royal Government of Bhutan's official fleet, supporting the country's push towards e-mobility and sustainable transport.

Delivery And Diplomatic Context

The handover took place during Dr Jaishankar's two-day visit to Bhutan, where he held talks with the Prime Minister and other senior leaders on energy, connectivity and broader bilateral cooperation. On social media, Dr Jaishankar said he was delighted to hand over the 54 electric vehicles and noted that India is supporting Bhutan's advances in e-mobility and sustainable transport.

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Images from the event show the vehicles being formally delivered by Singye Agencies to the Department of Procurement and Properties under Bhutan's Ministry of Finance. According to the company, the Royal Government has taken delivery of the XEV 9e Pack Two variant equipped with the 59 kWh battery pack.

Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Two: Platform And Powertrain

The XEV 9e is built on Mahindra's dedicated INGLO architecture, designed specifically for battery-electric models rather than adapted from an internal combustion engine platform. The Pack Two variant uses a 59 kWh LFP battery pack and a single permanent magnet synchronous motor mounted on the rear axle, making it a rear-wheel-drive SUV.

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The motor produces 228 bhp and 380 Nm of torque, enabling a claimed 0-100 kmph acceleration time of 8.3 seconds. It offers multiple driving modes including Range, Everyday and Race, allowing drivers to tailor performance and efficiency to different conditions.

Mahindra XEV 9e: Range, Charging

Mahindra claims a MIDC-certified range of 542 km for the 59 kWh version. The XEV 9e supports up to 140 kW DC fast charging, with the battery capable of charging from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in approximately 20 minutes under suitable conditions. AC charging is also supported, with an optional 11.2 kW charger taking around six hours for a full charge and a 7.2 kW unit requiring about 8.7 hours.

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Mahindra XEV 9e: Design, Interior And Price

The XEV 9e features a distinctive SUV-coupe profile with large vertical LED daytime running lights framing Bi-LED projector headlamps, an illuminated Infinity logo on the bonnet, heavily flared gloss-black wheel arches, 19-inch alloy wheels and flush door handles. The rear is defined by a connected LED light bar, a raked rear windscreen and a roof-integrated twin-pod spoiler.

Inside, the Pack Two variant gets a dark dual-tone cabin with soft-touch leatherette materials and a triple-screen dashboard comprising three 12.3-inch displays for the digital instrument cluster, infotainment system and front passenger screen. Additional features include a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with Dolby Atmos, a 6-way electrically adjustable driver's seat with memory function, and a large fixed panoramic glass roof. With all of this, the electric SUV is sold at a starting price of Rs 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.