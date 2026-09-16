Bilateral And A Royal Meet: What's On S Jaishankar's Bhutan Agenda

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar has arrived in Bhutan for a two-day official visit aimed at further deepening long-standing bilateral ties. In Thimphu, he received a warm welcome at the airport by Bhutanese Foreign Minister Lyonpo DN Dhungyel.

"Kuzuzangpo la Bhutan! Delighted to arrive in Paro today. Thank Lyonpo DN Dhungyel, Foreign Minister of Bhutan, for the warm welcome. Look forward to my engagements to advance our unique ties of friendship," EAM posted on X.

Jaishankar is visiting Bhutan on Dhungyel's invitation. During the visit, he will hold bilateral talks with his Bhutanese counterparts. The minister is also scheduled to receive a royal audience with Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and call on Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay.

"The visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan and to further strengthen the existing close ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Jaishankar's visit is expected to provide an opportunity for India and Bhutan to review their bilateral relationship and discuss areas of continued cooperation during his meetings with the Bhutanese leadership.

The visit comes against the backdrop of continued high-level and institutional engagement between India and Bhutan, with cooperation spanning diplomatic, developmental, and people-centric initiatives. In July, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had visited the kingdom, where he co-chaired the India-Bhutan development cooperation talks.

This week, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar also called on Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck in Thimphu at the beginning of his three-day visit to Bhutan.

The visits highlight New Delhi's commitment towards its 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

Last month, India and Bhutan also held a high-level bilateral meeting on cooperation on trans-border rivers in New Delhi, where both parties reviewed the progress of ongoing projects in Bhutan in partnership with India and discussed measures to expedite the work.

The meeting also included discussions on proposals for the upgrading and strengthening of the hydro-meteorological network in Bhutan and enhancing the scope of cooperation under the existing mechanism for sharing hydrological data on transboundary rivers.