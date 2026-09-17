Jersey Cows, Electric Vehicles, UPI: Highlights Of S Jaishankar's Bhutan Visit

The images of the deep-rooted friendship between India and Bhutan were on display as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar concluded Day 2 of his visit to the Himalayan country. "The visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan and to further strengthen the existing close ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

During his visit, the minister met the King of Bhutan and lit butter lamps at a prayer ceremony held at Tashichhodzong in honour of the enduring friendship between the two countries and to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jaishankar, who is in Bhutan from September 16 to 18, also met Prime Minister Tshering Topgay in the capital, Thimphu.

"Delighted to call on PM Dasho Tshering Topgay of Bhutan in Thimphu today. Conveyed warm greetings of PM Narendra Modi. Deeply value his sentiments for our unique ties of friendship and cooperation. India stands firmly committed to Bhutan's progress and prosperity," Jaishankar said.

"The meeting covered a range of matters of mutual interest, with discussions highlighting the close and longstanding ties of friendship and cooperation between Bhutan and India," PM Topgay added.

India has built its foreign policy in the region around the principle of 'Neighbourhood First' and the India-Bhutan relationship is structured on that very principle with a unique partnership anchored in deep trust. The special relationship has been nurtured by regular high-level visits between the two countries.

The special ties of friendship, unique bilateral relations, and close bonds between the people of the two countries have steadily grown and strengthened with time. The warm bond has also manifested itself in several projects on the ground.

Key Projects For Bhutan's Progress

Jaishankar's visit included events for laying the foundation stone for the 500 KW Lunana Hydropower Project in Gasa, northern Bhutan. Jaishankar described it as a proud milestone for India and Bhutan's longstanding energy collaboration that began with their first hydroelectric plant, 'Jungshina', in Thimphu in 1967, and now connects its last unelectrified settlements.

He inaugurated a state-of-the-art 65-bedded Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Mother and Child Hospital in Mongar that will strengthen access to quality and specialised maternal and child care in eastern Bhutan.

He also inaugurated the 80-metre-long Jaganathan Bridge in Samdrup Jongkhar. Built by Project Dantak, the Bhutan-India friendship project will improve connectivity between Trashigang and Samdrup Jongkhar in eastern Bhutan.

Bhutan Citizens Can Use UPI In India

Jaishankar, along with the prime minister and the foreign affairs and external trade minister of Bhutan, launched the second phase of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the Nehru Wangchuck Scholarship at Pemako in Thimphu.

UPI services were officially launched in Bhutan in July, 2021, following an initial rollout of acceptance in March 2021. While the first phase of UPI allowed Indian travellers to make digital payments in Bhutan, the second phase will allow Bhutanese to pay digitally in India.

The Nehru-Wangchuck scholarship instituted in 2009 between India and Bhutan aims to provide opportunities for Bhutanese nationals to undertake post-graduate programmes at India's premier educational institutions. The renewal of the MoU follows the renewals in 2014 for the first time and in 2020 for the second time.

Bhutan's Move Towards EVs

Jaishankar handed over 54 Mahindra EVs at the courtyard of the National Council in Thimphu today. The vehicles were received by Prime Minister Tobgay. Foreign Affairs and External Trade Minister DN Dungyel and other senior government officials also attended the event.

The latest batch follows the handover of 45 EVs in July under the PTA project for Bhutan's 13th five-year plan, aimed at promoting e-mobility. In the coming months, 45 EV buses will be procured through the same project. The total budget for vehicle procurement is 900 million Bhutanese Ngultrum.

43 Jersey Cows For Bhutan's Dairy Cattle Breeding Programme

Since their first five-year plan in 1961, India has closely partnered with Bhutan in its socio-economic development in line with the priorities of their people and the government.

Jaishankar visited the National Cattle Breeding Centre in Bumthang yesterday.

He attended a ceremony to hand over 43 purebred Jersey cows from India for the dairy cattle breeding programme in Bhutan to enhance milk productivity and support local farmers.

"Glad to learn that the centre's breeding programme will benefit 40,000 farmers," Jaishankar said.