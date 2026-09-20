Nitin Gadkari Unveils Nagpur's Indora Chowk-Dighori Flyover; Built Using Fibre-Reinforced Concrete Tech: Video

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday inaugurated the 8.9-km Indora Chowk-Dighori Flyover in Nagpur, built using Ultra High Performance Fibre Reinforced Concrete (UHPFRC) technology. The flyover, located on National Highway 353D, connects the northern and southern parts of the city and is expected to ease congestion, cut travel time and help reduce vehicular pollution. The project was inaugurated in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

What Is Ultra High Performance Fibre Reinforced Concrete Technology?

The flyover has been built using Ultra High Performance Fibre Reinforced Concrete (UHPFRC) technology, which allows for longer spans between piers with fewer structural supports. This approach not only reduces the number of columns required but also helps accelerate construction while improving overall structural efficiency.

Nagpur's Indora Chowk-Dighori Flyover

Nagpur's Indora Chowk-Dighori Flyover: Travel Time Reduction

The new flyover is expected to significantly improve connectivity across Nagpur, cutting travel time between Indora and Dighori from nearly an hour to just 10-15 minutes. To enhance accessibility, entry and exit ramps have been provided at Daga Hospital, Reshimbagh Chowk and Bada Tajbagh. The project is also expected to ease traffic pressure in densely populated areas such as Gandhibagh and Pachpaoli. Additionally, an elevated section has been constructed over the Metro corridor at Agrasen Chowk.

Nagpur's Indora Chowk-Dighori Flyover: Length And Cost

The Indora Chowk-Dighori Flyover in Nagpur has been developed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at an estimated cost of around Rs 1,000 crore. Stretching nearly 8.9 km, the elevated corridor connects the northern and southern parts of the city and is currently the longest as well as the most expensive flyover project in Nagpur.

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Nagpur's Indora Chowk-Dighori Flyover: Nomenclature

The Indora Chowk-Dighori Flyover serves as a key link between North and South Nagpur, featuring a five-direction interchange at Ashok Square to improve traffic movement across the city. The junction has also been enhanced with an Ashoka Pillar, Constitution-themed murals and decorative illumination. The flyover has been named after Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar to commemorate the centenary year of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).