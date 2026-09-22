2026 Mahindra Thar Facelift Launch LIVE Updates Today: Mahindra & Mahindra will launch the Thar facelift in India today. The SUV has not received a significant update in some time, and this refresh is expected to introduce notable changes to its design and features. The automaker introduced a facelift in 2025. However, it brought minor changes. In this iteration, it is expected to borrow a few details from the Thar Roxx. Follow this space for LIVE updates on the launch of the Mahindra Thar Facelift. Stay tuned!