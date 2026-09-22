2026 Mahindra Thar Facelift Launch LIVE Updates Today: Mahindra & Mahindra will launch the Thar facelift in India today. The SUV has not received a significant update in some time, and this refresh is expected to introduce notable changes to its design and features. The automaker introduced a facelift in 2025. However, it brought minor changes. In this iteration, it is expected to borrow a few details from the Thar Roxx. Follow this space for LIVE updates on the launch of the Mahindra Thar Facelift. Stay tuned!
Mahindra Thar Facelift 2026 Launch Live: Outgoing Thar
The evolution of the previously mentioned models culminated with the launch of the 2020 Mahindra Thar. The SUV is what we have in the market and has brought in good sales numbers for the brand so far. With the update launching today, the brand might be expecting to boost these numbers further with a host of changes in features and design.
Mahindra Thar Facelift 2026 Launch Live: First Thar
Introduced in 2010, the new generation brought the Thar nameplate to life. The rebranding worked wonders for the brand, and the SUV became the only available alternative to the Maruti Gypsy in India.
Mahindra Thar Facelift 2026 Launch Live: Mahindra Classic
The Mahindra Classic had many similarities with the models that came before 2020. It also became the first one to bring new colours and features to the range while adhering to the new norms. With sleeker aesthetics, the SUV further boosted the popularity of its family.
Mahindra Thar Facelift 2026 Launch Live: Comes With MM540
The MM540 brought major changes in terms of design. It had a smaller engine bay and introduced doors to the design, which made the SUV a lot safer.
Mahindra Thar Facelift 2026 Launch Live: Next Step In Evolution
After the CJ3A, the brand bought the CJ3B with the Hurricane engine. This was the era that made people believe in the SUV's powertrain and popularised the soft-top design that the SUV later became known for.
Mahindra Thar Facelift 2026 Launch Live: Roots In 1949
Mahindra Thar's ancestry can be traced back to the CJ3A. This was the SUV whose design served as the base for the current Thar family. Inspired by Jeep, the off-roader became a fan favourite right after its launch because of its rugged build and proven design. It was also well-suited for the Indian road conditions and later became a status symbol.