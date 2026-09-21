Delhi's Barapullah Phase-3 Corridor Opens On September 29: Route, Travel Time, Key Highlights

For years, the Delhi-Noida commute has been a daily challenge for thousands of office-goers navigating some of the NCR's busiest roads. That could soon change with the long-awaited Barapullah Phase 3 corridor, which is expected to be inaugurated on September 29. Designed to improve connectivity between South and East Delhi while offering a smoother route towards Noida, the project is set to cut travel time and ease congestion on key stretches.

Here's a closer look at the route, expected time savings, project cost, and the rules and guidelines commuters should know before using the new corridor.

Barapullah Phase 3 Corridor: Route

The Barapullah Phase 3 project is a 3.5 km, four-lane elevated corridor that will provide a direct link between Mayur Vihar Phase I and Sarai Kale Khan, with seamless connectivity towards AIIMS and South Delhi. Once operational, it will integrate with the existing Barapullah flyover network, creating a continuous corridor of nearly 9 km and offering a faster route for commuters travelling between East Delhi, Central Delhi, and Noida.

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Barapullah Phase 3 Corridor: Travel Time

The Barapullah Phase 3 corridor is expected to significantly reduce travel time between Noida, East Delhi, and key destinations in South Delhi. Commuters travelling to areas such as AIIMS could see journey times drop from around 35 to 40 minutes to nearly 15 minutes, thanks to a signal-free elevated route and improved connectivity with the existing Barapullah network.

Barapullah Phase 3 Corridor: Delhi-Noida Connectivity

The Barapullah Phase 3 corridor has been designed to improve traffic flow with nine interconnected loops that help distribute vehicles across multiple entry and exit points, reducing the chances of congestion at key junctions. The project also includes Delhi's 10th road bridge across the Yamuna, featuring an extra-dosed bridge design with spans of around 125 metres.

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Barapullah Phase 3 Corridor: Project Cost And Completion Delays

The Barapullah Phase 3 corridor has been completed at a revised cost of Rs 1,635 crore, reflecting an increase of around Rs 375 crore over the initial project estimate. Despite facing multiple delays over the years, the long-pending infrastructure project is now scheduled to be inaugurated on September 29, 2026, by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Barapullah Phase 3 Corridor: A Boost For Cyclists And Pedestrians

Beyond improving connectivity for motorists, the Barapullah Phase 3 corridor also incorporates dedicated cycle tracks and pedestrian pathways. The inclusion of non-motorised transport infrastructure makes it one of the few flyover projects in the NCR region to cater to cyclists and pedestrians, promoting safer and more sustainable urban mobility.