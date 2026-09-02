Working Panic Buttons, No Curtains: Delhi Tightens Bus Rules After Minor's Gang-Rape

Panic buttons and vehicle tracking devices on buses operating in Delhi will now have to remain functional at all times. Curtains and unauthorised films on bus windows have also been banned under a fresh set of safety directions issued by the Delhi government on Tuesday.

The directions come after the alleged gangrape of a minor inside a moving sleeper bus. The incident has put the spotlight on women safety and the enforcement of safeguards on buses operating in and around the national capital.

The bus in which the minor was gangraped allegedly by the driver and the conductor had curtains drawn over its windows obstructing the view. It also did not seem to have a functional CCTV system - as required by law after the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape in the city.

The crime, which brought back memories of the 2012 gang-rape and murder in Delhi known as the Nirbhaya case, took place on the night of August 4. After committing the crime, the conductor and driver abandoned the girl near Kashmere Gate, more than 40 kilometres from Greater Noida where she boarded the bus, police said.

The Transport Department's new directions apply to all bus operators in Delhi, including buses from other states. Operators have been told to ensure that mandatory safety equipment and systems are not just installed but remain operational.

Panic Buttons, Tracking Devices Must Work

The Transport Department has directed bus operators to ensure that Vehicle Location Tracking Devices (VLTDs) and panic buttons remain functional and operational at all times.

Panic buttons must also be easily accessible to passengers.

Every bus must carry serviceable fire extinguishers and first-aid kits. Operators have also been directed to ensure that buses are parked during night or idle hours only at authorised, secure and adequately lit locations.

Transport Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh said: "Passenger safety is non-negotiable. Every bus operating in Delhi must meet prescribed safety and operational standards, with essential systems and equipment remaining functional at all times. We are committed to making public transport safer and more reliable for every commuter."

Curtains, Unauthorised Window Films Banned

Bus operators have been told that buses must not be fitted with curtains or unauthorised films on windows.

The prescribed transparency requirements for windshields, rear windows and side windows must be maintained.

Drunk Driving, Staff Verification Under Scanner

Drivers and other bus staff have been directed to maintain proper and courteous conduct with passengers.

Driving under the influence of alcohol or any intoxicating substance is strictly prohibited.

Drivers must possess valid driving licences, uniforms and PSV badges wherever applicable. Conductors must carry valid conductor licences, uniforms and PSV badges.

Bus operators have also been directed to verify drivers, conductors, attendants and other staff before their deployment.

Wherever required, buses must have an authorised attendant. All doors must remain securely closed while the bus is in motion.

Bus crews have also been directed to extend all possible assistance to persons with disabilities while boarding or alighting.

What Bus Crew Must Do If A Woman Is Harassed

The government has issued specific directions on the safety of women passengers.

Bus operators have been told to sensitise drivers, conductors and other crew members about preventing harassment and the consequences of misconduct against women.

In case of indecent behaviour, molestation or any other offence against a woman, the bus crew must immediately inform the police and take the bus to the nearest police station, police post or PCR van, as applicable.

No Unsafe Stops, Unfit Buses

Every bus must possess a valid Fitness Certificate and be mechanically fit.

Operators must also comply with applicable emission norms and carry a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate.

Passenger boarding and alighting must take place only at designated bus stops or authorised locations. Stopping at unsafe or unauthorised locations, particularly in the middle of roads or at intersections, is prohibited.

Bus operators have also been directed to follow applicable traffic rules and designated bus lanes.

Strict Action For Violations

The Transport Department will undertake enforcement action to check compliance with the directions and applicable provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Violations may invite penalties, detention or impounding of vehicles and suspension or cancellation of licences or permits, wherever applicable.

Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh said: "Safety measures must be implemented in letter and spirit, not merely on paper. Bus operators must ensure that all required systems, equipment and procedures are in place and functioning properly. The Government will take strict action against violations as per law."

The bus operators have also been directed to circulate the instructions among their drivers and staff and ensure strict compliance.

But with safety measures being tightened only after the alleged gangrape case, the question remains: Is this a much-needed crackdown, or simply too little, too late?