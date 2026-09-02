Delhi Voter List Revision: Tughlakabad Tops Missing List, Okhla Second

Nearly 47.6 lakh voters are missing from Delhi's draft electoral roll after their enumeration forms could not be collected during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). Tughlakabad recorded the highest proportion of missing voters -- 47.83 per cent - shows Election Commission data accessed by NDTV.

In Tughlaqabad, 92,033 out of 1,92,419 enumeration forms were not collected. It was followed by Okhla, with 1,63,829 missing voters out of a starting electorate of 3,62,813, or 45.16 per cent.

RK Puram recorded 57,735 out of 1,30,161, or 44.36 per cent; Kasturba Nagar 60,329 out of 1,37,365, or 43.92 per cent; and Kalkaji 77,461 out of 1,81,350, or 42.71 per cent.

At the other end, Rohini recorded the lowest proportion of missing voters at 16.55 per cent, with 24,888 enumeration forms uncollected out of a starting electorate of 1,50,398. Shakur Basti followed at 18.73 per cent, with 27,233 uncollected forms out of 1,45,372 electors; Rajouri Garden at 20.85 per cent, with 30,856 out of 1,47,969; Mangol Puri at 21.24 per cent, with 34,257 out of 1,61,287; and Seelampur at 23.35 per cent, with 45,105 out of 1,93,194.

The overall Delhi figures released by the Election Commission show that the draft electoral roll contains 97,53,577 electors. The SIR data records a starting electorate of 1,45,10,299 - comprising 97,53,577 electors whose forms were collected and 47,56,722 whose enumeration forms could not be collected. The missing voters therefore account for 32.79 per cent of the electorate at the start of the exercise.

Of the 47,56,722 uncollected enumeration forms, 43,32,775 electors have been categorised as permanently shifted, absent or "others", 2,82,412 as deceased and 1,41,535 as enrolled at multiple places.

The Delhi CEO's office said the "absent, shifted and others" category includes electors who have moved to another state or Union Territory, could not be found at their registered address, did not submit the form by the deadline or were "not willing to register as an elector for some reason or other".

An enumeration form is the document used during the house-to-house phase of SIR to collect and verify an elector's details for revision of the electoral roll. Booth Level Officers visit voters at their registered addresses, distribute the forms and collect the completed forms. In Delhi, the enumeration phase ran from June 30 to August 17.

The forms are important because an elector whose enumeration form was not collected does not appear in the SIR draft roll. These voters are missing from the draft at this stage, but the uncollected-form figure does not by itself establish that an elector is ineligible. The Election Commission has said this does not mean all these electors have been found ineligible and that genuine electors can still be added back during the claims and objections process.

Compared with the 2025 electoral roll, the SIR starting electorate of 1,45,10,299 is lower by 10,03,701 electors, or 6.47 per cent.

The issue comes amid concerns raised by political parties across India over the SIR exercise.

Parties in states where the revision is in progress have raised questions over the enumeration process, the classification of voters and the possibility of eligible electors being left out. Concerns have also centred on voters being classified as absent, shifted, deceased, duplicate or otherwise not covered during enumeration.

Voters whose names are missing from the draft roll have until September 30 to challenge their exclusion and seek inclusion. Those who did not submit an enumeration form can apply through Form 6. Form 7 can be used to object to an inclusion or seek deletion, while Form 8 is available for shifting of residence and correction of electoral particulars.

The claims and objections process will continue until September 30. It will be followed by a notice and verification phase until October 29. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on November 4.

The Election Commission has reiterated that its objective is that no eligible voter is left out of the electoral roll while no ineligible person is included.