Air India Named India's 'Best Airline' At Skytrax World Airline Awards 2026

Air India has been named the ‘Best Airline in India' at the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2026. The carrier surpassed IndiGo to claim the top position this year, while IndiGo moved down to second. Akasa Air has retained its third-place ranking. SriLankan Airlines slipped from third spot to fifth.

Air India has also picked up recognition in other categories at the Skytrax awards. The airline was named the world's second Most Improved Airline for 2026. IndiGo, meanwhile, won the titles of Best Low-Cost Airline in India and South Asia, along with Best Cabin Crew and Cleanest Airline in the region.

The rankings are based on the results of Skytrax's global passenger satisfaction survey, which covers airlines across different aspects of the travel experience, including cabin cleanliness, onboard WiFi, airport services and lounges, and economy, business and first-class offerings.

How Were The Airlines Ranked?

The World Airline Awards are determined through Skytrax's annual global passenger satisfaction survey, rather than by the organisation's editorial team. For the 2026 edition, passengers from more than 100 nationalities took part in the survey conducted between September 2025 and August 2026. The survey collected 24.8 million eligible responses from travellers and covered over 300 airlines worldwide.

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The best airlines in India and South Asia in 2026

Air India IndiGo Akasa Air Air India Express SriLankan Airlines SpiceJet BeOnd Biman Bangladesh Airlines Pakistan International Airlines Maldivian

Best airlines in the world

Coming to the worldwide rankings, Singapore Airlines has been named the world's best airline for 2026. The carrier secured the top position for the sixth time since the awards were launched in 1999.

Qatar Airways took second place, followed by Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways. Japan's ANA All Nippon Airways secured fourth position, while Turkish Airlines rounded out the top five.

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Beyond the main title, Singapore Airlines claimed awards for the World's Best Economy Class and the World's Best Economy Class Onboard Catering. Its low-cost subsidiary, Scoot, was named the World's Best Long Haul Low-Cost Airline for the sixth consecutive year.