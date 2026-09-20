Kathmandu-Bound Air India Flight Returns To Delhi Over Suspected Tech Issue

A Kathmandu-bound Air India A320 aircraft returned to Delhi due to a suspected technical issue on Saturday.

The airline said passengers were flown to Kathmandu in an alternative aircraft.

Details about the number of passengers could not be ascertained.

"The crew operating flight AI219 from Delhi to Kathmandu on September 19 returned to Delhi due to a suspected technical issue, as per standard operating procedure. The flight landed safely at Delhi, and all passengers and crew disembarked," the airline said in a statement.

Air India also regretted the inconvenience caused to passengers due to the unforeseen situation.

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