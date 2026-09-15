Salman Khan Watches <i>The Revolutionaries</i> With Bhuvan Bam And Nikkhil Advani, Shares His Reaction

Salman Khan recently gave a shout-out to Bhuvan Bam and Nikkhil Advani's The Revolutionaries. The actor took to his Instagram Stories to share a video featuring the duo and the trailer of the series.

The video is split into two frames. In one, Salman can be seen with Bhuvan and Nikkhil as they watch the show on an iPad. The other frame shows clips from The Revolutionaries trailer.

Salman seemed to have enjoyed what he watched and shared the video with the hashtag "#TheRevolutionaries".

Bhuvan Bam later shared a series of photos on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Revolutionaries dil mein aate hain, dimaag mein nahi. Watched the show with @beingsalmankhan at his house. A huge thank you to our captain @nikkhiladvani for trusting me with this project and taking The Revolutionaries all the way to Galaxy. Quite literally."

Starring Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Gurfateh Pirzada and Pratibha Ranta, the series brings to life the stories of Rash Behari Bose, Sachindra Nath Sanyal, Bagha Jatin and Pratibha Lahiri. It is based on Sanjeev Sanyal's book Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom.

Directed and created by Nikkhil Advani, The Revolutionaries is produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani under Emmay Entertainment.

The series has been written by Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh, Akshita Wadhwana, Shobhit Narang and Rutvi Mehta.

Apart from the lead cast, the series features Paoli Dam and Tota Roy Chowdhury in important roles. It will be available in Hindi, with dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Bengali.

The Revolutionaries began streaming on Prime Video on September 11, 2026.

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