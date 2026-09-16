'<i>Aur Kitni</i> Wish <i>Mangega</i>?' Salman Khan Being Salman Khan Teases Varun Sharma At Ganapati Visarjan. Watch

Salman Khan's appearance at Sohail Khan's Ganapati Visarjan stirs a conversation for more than one reason. A viral video shows that Salman Khan waiting for his turn as actor Varun Sharma offers his prayers for too long.

After waiting for a few seconds, Salman poked Varun and jokingly said, "Aur kitni wish mangega? Bhagwan zyaada nahi dega (How many blessings will you ask for? God won't give you plenty)."

The video went viral in no time.

During the Ganpati aarti at his brother Sohail Khan's house, the actor had a brief moment of confusion after he appeared to perform the ritual in the wrong direction. His sister Arpita Khan noticed and corrected him.

Without interrupting the ceremony, Arpita gestured towards the correct direction and guided Salman through the ritual. The actor understood what she was pointing out and adjusted his movements accordingly.

The light-hearted exchange did not end there. After completing the aarti, Salman was also seen explaining to his niece how the ritual should be performed.

On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film also features Chitrangada Singh in a key role. The movie has been in development for some time and was initially scheduled to hit theatres on April 17.

Meanwhile, Salman has another project lined up with producer Dil Raju. The yet-to-be-titled film is being helmed by Vamshi Paidipally. It is slated for a theatrical release during Eid 2027.