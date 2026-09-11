From Body-Shaming To Being Called "<i>Anpadh</i>, <i>Gawaar</i>": Shehnaaz Gill Recalls Trolling During <i>Bigg Boss</i>

Shehnaaz Gill has opened up about the criticism and trolling she faced during her stint on Bigg Boss 13. The actor said she was targeted for everything from her body to the way she spoke Hindi. Shehnaaz, who became a household name after appearing on the reality show, recalled being called "anpadh" and "gawaar" because of her Punjabi accent.

Speaking during a conversation on The Male Feminist podcast, she said the things that once made her the target of online criticism eventually became her strength and helped shape her identity.

I Was Trolled For My Body And Language

Recalling her time on Bigg Boss, Shehnaaz said she received a lot of criticism over her appearance and the way she spoke. As she was more comfortable with Punjabi and did not speak Hindi fluently, she said people often judged her casual conversations and called her uneducated.

"I was trolled a lot about my body. I was also trolled a lot about my language," she said, adding that she was called "anpadh, gawaar" during her time on the show.

However, Shehnaaz said she eventually turned those qualities into her strength. Her distinctive way of speaking and her personality became some of the things audiences associated most closely with her.

Before Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz was primarily known for her work in Punjabi music videos. The reality show gave her a much wider platform and helped her connect with audiences across the country.

It's Not A Big Deal To Lose Weight

Shehnaaz also spoke about her transformation after Bigg Boss and said she does not believe gaining or losing weight should become a reason for people to judge someone. She said she had shown people after leaving the show that losing weight was possible, but added that she also feels comfortable when she gains a few kilos.

According to Shehnaaz, she sometimes feels proud of herself even when her weight increases. "If you have put on four or five kilos, it's okay," she said, adding that people should be comfortable with the way they look.

Shehnaaz said body changes are normal and people should not feel pressured to fit into a particular standard of beauty as long as they are comfortable.

Why Does Everyone Need An Hourglass Figure?

Questioning the pressure surrounding body standards, Shehnaaz said she does not understand why everyone is expected to have an hourglass figure.

"Everything should be different," she said, adding that beauty standards are often influenced by trends. Shehnaaz pointed out that if people started celebrating healthier body types, those too could become popular trends.

Shehnaaz also recalled an experience from the sets of her film Ishqnama, where the director wanted her to maintain a fuller look for her character.

What Does The World Even Want?

Shehnaaz also spoke about how public opinion changes depending on her appearance. According to her, people question her when she loses weight and then criticise her again when she gains it.

"When I lose a little weight, people say, 'Why did you lose weight?' When I put on weight, they say, 'You have become fat. You should work on yourself,'" she said.

Expressing her frustration over the constant criticism, Shehnaaz questioned why people always have something to say about another person's body. "If you are not facing any health-wise issues, then everything is okay," she said.