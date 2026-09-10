Tour Actor Nyrraa Banerji's White-And-Gold Mumbai Home: 100-Year-Old Cabinet, Mother's Paintings, Glam Room

Nyrraa Banerji is popularly known for her roles in Divya Drishti and Pishachini. She has also previously participated in Bigg Boss 18 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. In 2026, she starred in One Two Cha Cha Chaa and featured in Khakee: The Bengal Chapter.

Speaking about how she chooses projects, she told Times of India, "For me, the role has always been very important. First, I see the role because that is where I get to perform and portray a character in a story. If I don't really have much to do, it gets very boring, and I don't wish to take up work just for money."

The actor is currently enjoying the success of her first song, Aaja Ve. Not only did she star in the video, but she also sang the song. While she enjoys this new feather in her cap, here is a look inside her white-and-gold-themed home in Mumbai.

Inside Nyrraa Banerji's Home

The living room is a cosy and luxurious space that she has decorated in white and golden hues. The shelves not only display antiques and decor items but also showcase the awards that the 39-year-old actor has won throughout her career spanning more than 15 years.

She decorated her home with both new furniture and old pieces, which she refurbished and had painted white. The two mango wood coffee tables steal the spotlight in the living room. In the evenings, the actor decorates them with candles to set the mood for the room.

Nyrraa also refurbished her grandmother's teakwood table and painted it white. She also got her grandmother's crockery unit, which she said is approximately 100 years old. She painted that piece as well white to align with the theme of her home.

The actor shared that her parallel kitchen was designed by her mother. In fact, Nyrraa's entire home is filled with paintings created by her mom.

Inside her glam room are huge cabinets and several boxes used to store her jewellery. She claimed that she has accumulated so many pieces that she does not even wear many of them. The room also has a shoe cabinet that contains at least 50 pairs of footwear, if not more.

She also shared a meditation corner in her home, where she has hung her mother's portrait of Shiva-Shakti with the five elements. Nyrraa told Mashable India that whenever she feels worked up or wants to meditate, she sits on the green accent chair right below the painting, and it helps her feel at peace.

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