Akshay Oberoi Says Yash "Only Believes In Himself", Addresses <i>Toxic's</i> Failure

KGF star Yash's latest release, Toxic, has turned out to be a box office disappointment despite generating massive buzz among fans. The Geetu Mohandas directorial boasted a stellar cast, including Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Akshay Oberoi and Huma Qureshi. Now, Akshay Oberoi has shared his experience of shooting the film with Yash.



During an appearance on the Kadak podcast, Akshay Oberoi said the Kannada actor had a “completely different” aura compared to anyone Oberoi had worked with.



Akshay Oberoi Calls Yash A “One-Man Show”



Akshay Oberoi explained that Yash “is a different being altogether”, calling him “a one-man show.”



He lauded his “ambitious” attempt to take Kannada cinema to an international level with Toxic.



Speaking about how Yash approaches his work, Akshay said, “He doesn't wait for anybody. Actors like me, who are hungry for work, keep dialing producers and directors and ask them for work. He only believes in himself. And he built all of this around him with KGF and Toxic.”



The Fighter actor said that directors who have worked with Yash will always mention how supportive he is.



Akshay Oberoi Calls Yash “An Inspiration”



Akshay said he learned a lot about filmmaking and the industry itself from his Toxic co-star. Adding that he was “extremely inspired” by Yash, Akshay said that he wants to follow in the Mr and Mrs Ramchari actor's footsteps.



He recalled how Yash took him under his wings while Toxic was in post-production.



“We would discuss business and VFX. He involved me in all this process and taught me so much. He respected my passion for cinema,” Akshay Oberoi explained.



Akshay Oberoi Addresses Toxic's Failure



Akshay Oberoi said that the film was made with a lot of passion. He explained that everyone involved in the project gave their best shot, but the film did not work with the audience.



Akshay Oberoi said that he was proud of the movie.



Toxic OTT Streaming Date



Toxic will reportedly make its OTT debut on ZEE5 on September 25. However, the makers and the streaming platform have not made any official announcements on the matter.



Toxic features Yash as a ruthless gangster who makes his way in the criminal underworld of Goa while it remains under Portuguese rule. The actor plays two roles - Raya and his son Ticket.



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