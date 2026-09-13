9 Deaths In Nagaland's Tuensang After Consuming Toxic Liquor

At least nine deaths have been reported from Civil Hospital in Tuensang suspected to be due to consumption of spurious liquor, prompting a state-wide red alert from the Nagaland Police Chief.

Director General of Police, Nagaland, Rupin Sharma, issued a red alert on Sunday, stating that alarming information is coming from Tuensang district. According to the DGP, the deaths are suspected to be caused by spurious liquor. An investigation is underway.

In his advisory, DGP Sharma has requested people not to consume liquor, especially in the districts of Mon, Mokokchung, Tuensang, Longleng, Kiphire, Shamator and Noklak. He further appealed to people in other districts also to abstain till the situation becomes clear.

The incident has once again put the spotlight on the Nagaland Liquor Total Prohibition Act, 1989, which came into force in 1990. The Act was enacted with the aim to bring social change, reduce domestic violence and crime related to alcohol, following strong demand from the church and civil societies.

Initially it was seen as a moral success, giving power to village councils and women's groups to check public nuisance and aligning with the Christian values of Naga society.

However, after 35 years of enforcement, the Act is widely considered to have failed to achieve its intended objectives, as admitted in the State Assembly itself.

Advisor for Excise Moatoshi Longkumer, during a discussion on health hazards of spurious liquor in the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly, informed the House that hundreds of illegal liquor outlets in the guise of cold drink and pan shops flourish in Dimapur and Kohima alone.

A survey found over 500 such outlets in Kohima's 19 wards.

The Excise Department report placed before the Assembly pointed out serious negative consequences. Without quality control, spurious, adulterated and inferior quality liquor floods the market, leading to early deaths of youth.

Taking advantage of Nagaland's porous border with Assam, liquor mafias and criminal syndicates have set up bases in border towns like Lahorijan, whose economy thrives on supply to Nagaland.

With liquor going underground and becoming expensive, many youths have shifted to cheaper but deadlier substitutes like drugs and narcotics.

The state also loses hundreds of crores in excise revenue annually, while tourism, hotel and hospitality sectors are adversely affected. Enforcement remains weak with limited manpower and outdated resources.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio had stated in the Assembly that the government can only regulate and restrict sale and flow of liquor but cannot outrightly prohibit individuals from drinking, which is essentially a matter of personal choice, and as long as there is demand, supply will follow.

Several organisations including the Association of Kohima Municipal Wards Council have demanded scrapping of NLTP in its current form and replacing it with a tightly regulated licensing system with district-wise capping, ward veto power, ban near schools and religious places, age verification, restricted sale hours and high excise duty earmarked for de-addiction and rehabilitation.