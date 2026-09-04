Nagaland Passes Resolution, Urges Centre To Withdraw Protected Area Permit Regime

The Nagaland assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution, urging the Centre to withdraw the Protected Area Permit (PAP) regime in the state, saying the restrictions were hampering tourism, investment, international engagement and economic opportunities.

The resolution, moved by Deputy Chief Minister (Home) Yanthungo Patton, was adopted through a voice vote.

The permit, which regulates the entry of foreign nationals into notified areas, had been relaxed in Nagaland in 2011 before being reimposed on December 17, 2024.

Moving the resolution, Patton said Nagaland had emerged as a peaceful destination for tourism, culture, investment, entrepreneurship and international engagement, which have become important sources of employment and livelihood, particularly for the youth.

The resolution specifically cited the Hornbill Festival, the "Land of Festivals" initiative and other tourism and cultural programmes as avenues that have helped project Nagaland and India's cultural diversity internationally while creating economic opportunities for local communities and entrepreneurs.

The government contends that the return of the PAP has complicated these efforts.

The Assembly resolution said the regime was creating difficulties for international tourism, business and investment, as well as cultural exchanges and overseas partnerships.

The state, however, sought to draw a distinction between opening up and compromising security.

It assured the Centre that foreign nationals could continue to be registered, regulated and monitored through technology-based and institutional mechanisms, in coordination with central agencies.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, who joined the debate along with Tourism and Higher Education Minister Temjen Imna Along, Industries and Commerce Advisor Hekani Jakhalu and MLA Naiba Konyak, argued that Nagaland's present situation warranted a different approach.

The legislators maintained that the state is peaceful and that its circumstances differ from those of some other northeastern states where the PAP has been imposed.

Rio linked the demand directly to the state's economic aspirations, saying Nagaland wants to attract tourism, investment and opportunities for its young people while remaining committed to national security.

"Security and development can go together," Rio said.

The resolution also argued that regulations which have "outlived their developmental relevance" should not become barriers to employment, economic activity and Nagaland's participation in the wider national and global economy.