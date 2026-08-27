Gone In Seconds: Nagaland Government Building Collapses Due To Landslide

The District Transport Office (DTO) building at Post Office Ward, Nagaland's Tuensang, collapsed this morning due to a landslide triggered by prolonged rainfall.

The building had been declared structurally unsafe earlier. On July 23, 2026, Deputy Commissioner and Chairman of DDMA Tuensang, Lithrongla Tongpi Rutsa, issued an emergency demolition order after a structural and technical inspection found severe damage and risk of imminent collapse due to incessant rains.

Following the order, the DTO Tuensang was closed with effect from July 24, 2026, until further notice. All motor vehicle-related services, including the issuance of driving licences, vehicle registration, tax collection, permits and other public services, remained suspended.

The prolonged monsoon has severely affected Tuensang district. As per NSDMA, 49 families were evacuated since July 19, including 44 households below the DTO and five families from Post Office Ward and Bazar A Ward, due to landslides and land subsidence. Two unsafe buildings were dismantled earlier while demolition of the DTO building was underway. Land subsidence near the DTO area was continuing at an estimated rate of six to eight inches per day.

No loss of life has been reported, as the building was already vacated. The Disaster Response Force under PWD (Housing) was authorised to carry out the emergency demolition. The administration has prohibited entry of public and unauthorised persons into the area during the operation to ensure public safety.

Relief camps have been set up at Tuensang Town Hall, and emergency relief assistance has been provided to affected families.