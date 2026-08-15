5 Army Personnel Missing, 4 Labourers Feared Dead After Flash Flood, Landslide In Arunachal

At least four labourers were feared dead and five army personnel went missing after a landslide and flash flood triggered by heavy rainfall washed away two shelters in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday evening.

While the landslide occurred in the Upper Subansiri district, the flash flood triggered by heavy rainfall washed away two shelters in Dibang Valley.

The landslide occurred at the Keojaring-Byaching road cutting site in Upper Subansiri and buried several people under the debris.

In the Dibang Valley district, a flash flood hit two shelters of the 5th Grenadier at the Pasu Pani Army Camp and swept away seven army personnel.

While two of them were rescued, five are still missing.

Multiple rescue teams from neighbouring posts have joined the rescue operations.

The ongoing spell of floods and landslides caused by heavy monsoon rain has killed over 10 people across the northeastern state.

According to a report released by the state disaster management department earlier this month, as many as 235 roads, 40 bridges, 75 culverts, 373 water supply systems, 161 power lines, 823 electric poles, 66 irrigation projects, 122 government buildings, 41 schools, 12 hydropower projects, 26 retaining walls and 16 flood protection walls, among other public assets, have been damaged by floods and landslides in the state.