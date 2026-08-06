<i>The Paradise</i> Teaser: Nani Unleashes His Fiercest Avatar Yet, Fans Call It 'Absolute Madness'

The makers of The Paradise have released the teaser of the Nani-starrer. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film is set in the slums and introduces Nani as Jadal, a fierce tribal leader. He will lock horns with Raghav Juyal's character, Vikram Maalik.

The teaser begins with a voiceover questioning who the land truly belongs to. Nani then makes a powerful entry. With two plaits, a blood-soaked look and a fierce expression, he immediately grabs attention.

The teaser quickly shifts to gritty action and hints at a story about an oppressed community fighting back against injustice.

The teaser ends with Nani sitting on a pile of bodies, drenched in blood and holding a chain made of blades, leaving viewers with a chilling final shot.

The teaser has received a strong response from fans on X. One user wrote, "The Most Awaited Telugu film of the year.. waiting.."

Another commented, "A bloody action-packed mass entertainer loading from Nani."

A third user wrote, "After watching #TheParadiseteaser one thing came to my mind. If this movie had not been delayed, it could have been released around the same time as #ToxicTheMovie and might have overshadowed it in many regions."

Another fan shared, "First time experiencing this much hype for a Nani film, if everything goes well, we can witness a peak Rampage from South to North."

One more reaction read, "Mental na kodaka! Absolute madness."

The makers also confirmed the film's release date. The Paradise is set to hit cinemas on September 24, 2026.