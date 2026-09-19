"Go Back To Braids": Nani Draws Flak Over Remarks On Women's Hairstyles

A light-hearted exchange over hairstyles took an unexpected turn when actor Nani suggested women should bring back braids, saying people were being too influenced by Western culture. His comments came during a promotional interaction for his upcoming film, The Paradise, in Karnataka, drew a response from reporters, and later sparked reactions online.

Nani was discussing his character Jadal, who sports a braided hairstyle in the film, when he encouraged women to return to the look. What began as a light-hearted exchange with reporters soon attracted a wider reaction online, with some social media users questioning Nani's comments.

What Did Nani Say About Braids?

While talking about his character's hairstyle in The Paradise, Nani said that he rarely sees women wearing braids anymore and suggested that the style should make a comeback.

He pointed to a female reporter at the event and noted that she was not wearing a braid. Nani recalled how mothers traditionally braided their daughters' hair and said that people were, in his view, becoming influenced by Western culture. He added that he hoped his character, Jadal, would start a new trend.

Reporter Turns The Conversation Around

The reporter responded by pointing out that men are also increasingly growing their hair out. Nani continued the conversation by recalling how girls at his school had thick hair. He also linked braiding and oiling hair to stronger hair, saying that women should braid and oil their hair to get hair like his character Jadal.

Another female reporter then joked that a woman might have listened to him if he had actually grown his hair for the film instead of wearing a wig. The comment left Nani laughing. When the reporter pointed out that women today often do not have enough time to maintain their hair, Nani acknowledged her point.

Internet Reacts To Nani's Comments

The exchange received mixed reactions online. While some users found the interaction between Nani and the reporters amusing, others criticised his suggestion that women should return to wearing braids.

One social media user wrote, "Oh, please keep your opinions to yourself, sir. Why are you getting involved in all this? Is this even your problem? It takes effort and time and practice to do braids we have more important stuff to focus on now than "braids"."

“Meanwhile, them wearing shorts and baniyan s all the f**king time at all the f**king place...they don't even know what the cultural outfits of ancient men were,” said another. A third user questioned, "Who's gonna talk about hard water in the shower?" “I genuinely don't understand why men have so many opinions,” another shared.

The Paradise Release Date

The Paradise stars Nani, Kayadu Lohar, Mohan Babu and Raghav Juyal. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 24.

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