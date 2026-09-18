<i>The Paradise</i>: Nani And Srikanth Odela's Film Gets 'A' Certificate From Censor Board

After the massive success of Dasara, Nani and director Srikanth Odela come together for the action thriller The Paradise. As the film's release draws closer, a new update has caught fans' attention.

Reports suggest the film has received clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and will run nearly three hours. The latest update comes as the film has already generated hype with its posters and promotional videos, which have shown dark, intense action.

According to sources cited by IANS, The Paradise has received an ‘A' certificate from the CBFC. This means the film will be released only for adult audiences. The report also states that Nani's upcoming film has a runtime of 2 hours and 49 minutes.

The makers have not yet shared details about the certification process or if any scenes were changed or removed. They are also yet to make an official announcement about the CBFC clearance.

While The Paradise team was promoting the film recently, speaking with the media, Nani said, “The Paradise is the most tiring film of my career, both physically and mentally. If there has been a film for which I have worked very hard in these 18 years of my film career, it is The Paradise.”

Director Srikanth Odela adds, “The Paradise may have been delayed a little, but every update from the film has created a blast. The glimpse, teaser and songs have all received a superb response. There is a lot of excitement and curiosity among audiences about what The Paradise is all about. This is a revolutionary, emotional film.”

Odela described The Paradise's story as the bond between a mother and her son, while also focusing on a community that has faced unfair treatment and has been pushed to the side. The story follows people who have fought for their country but later feel that they are not accepted or given a proper place in their own land. This leaves them angry and helpless and they decide to fight back.

Nani leads The Paradise alongside Kayadu Lohar. The film also features Raghav Juyal as the main villain, Mohan Babu and Sampoornesh Babu in key roles.

Also Read: The Paradise Teaser: Nani Unleashes His Fiercest Avatar Yet, Fans Call It 'Absolute Madness'