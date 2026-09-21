'Cause For Concern, But No Jungle Raj': Bihar MP On Groping Shocker

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP from Jamui, Arun Bharti, has called the molestation of a Class 10 student in his constituency a cause for concern. But he refuted the Opposition's charge that the incident proved jungle raj exists in Bihar. To drive his point home, he contrasted the speed of police action in this case under the National Democratic Alliance government with the alleged lawlessness during the opposing parties' rule. "The criminals used to hide in the chief minister's own house," he claimed, without naming anyone or any party but alluding to the Rashtriya Janata Dal rule before 2005.

"Let me tell you, as soon as the incident came to our attention and the district administration's attention today, we have been on course to make sure that the culprits are brought to justice," he told Executive Editor Ankit Tyagi.

He said the police themselves took note of the viral video showing a group harassing the girl and her male friend and registered a case. Three people had been arrested, and the search for others was underway, he added.

"A rule of law, this is what it looks like under a rule of law... the Opposition will try to play it in their own way. It is not like jungle raj, where the police did not take any action. The criminals used to hide in the chief minister's own residence. There's no such thing here. The police have been on course," he added.

The viral video, which has triggered outrage on social media and among politicians, shows the group assaulting the boy and pulling him away from the girl. As she tried to run away, a man grabbed her from behind, lifted her, and tried to separate her from her friend. The man also groped her. The duo tried to escape the ordeal on their scooter, but the men chased them and grabbed her arm. The video ended with her pleading with them to leave her be.

Earlier today, Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi expressed outrage regarding the incident.

"The video from Jamui, Bihar, is deeply disturbing. Two Class 10 students were stopped on a road. Harassed. Humiliated. Molested. A young girl, hands folded, begged to be let go while goons groped her and dragged her away. Who gave these men the right to behave like this? This is not 'culture.' It is patriarchy: the belief that any man can police a girl's body, her movement, and her choices," he wrote on social media.

Also read: Teen Groped In Bihar's Jamui, 3 Arrested After Disturbing Video Surfaces

The MP said his constituency normally remains calm.

"This is a real cause for concern, especially because they were children, not adults," he said.

"They were minors. And the way they have been assaulted, it is a real cause for concern. I have been in regular touch with the police since this morning," he added.

He said the administration of his constituency keeps a check on law and order, and it would take extra efforts if need be.

"This brings into question the efforts which are being undertaken by the entire administration. And we need to review the situation from time to time, which we do. But if any extra efforts are required to be done, we will do it. We will take cognisance of the entire situation. And there are certain pockets in my constituency where certain people from the opposition are always keen on creating trouble," he said.

The MP also reacted to a remark by JD(U) leader Umesh Kushwaha, who described the molestation as a "chut-put (petty) incident" and said that the law-and-order situation before 2005 was worse.

"I don't know with what mindset that was said. I do not stand with that statement. I totally distance myself from it," Bharti said.

The BJP and JD(U) have, over the years, accused the RJD governments of shielding criminals and promoting crime in Bihar. They claim the state was in the throes of jungle raj (lawlessness) until Nitish Kumar became the chief minister in 2005, who ushered in sushasan (good governance).

The MP vowed that his government would take action against those who indulge in such crimes.

"I am going to assure my people from Bihar and my constituency that if any criminal dares to do any such act again in the future, the police will do their best to make sure that you are brought to justice and wherever you may hide, wherever you may run away, ultimately, the law is going to catch up with you," he said.