Gun In Hand, Delhi Cop Films Reels From BRICS Summit Venue. Gets Suspended

A Delhi Police constable who was deployed for rooftop sniper duty during the recently concluded 18th BRICS Summit has been suspended for allegedly posting reels displaying guns while he was on duty on the social media platform Instagram.

The constable, identified as Deepak Bangar, was posted with the Foreigners Cell of Northwest Delhi. He had been deployed for the BRICS security at one of the two five-star hotels where foreign delegates were staying for the two-day summit.

In one of the videos, Bangar was seen wearing a casual black shirt with a light machine gun (LMG) in hand. He posed as if aiming the gun as the camera panned, showing the city view at night. In another video, Bangar displayed a pistol in his pocket while wearing the BRICS Summit identity card around his neck.

The reels quickly went viral, catching the Delhi Police's attention.

Subsequently, Bangar was suspended.

According to officials, a departmental inquiry is currently being conducted.

The two-day BRICS Summit took place in Delhi on September 12 and 13, under India's fourth chairship of the bloc. As many as 32 delegations attended the summit - 11 from BRICS member states, 10 partners, four regional bodies and seven international organisations.

BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, with Indonesia joining in 2025. Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam became BRICS partner countries last year.