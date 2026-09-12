Man Shoots Neighbour In Leg, Then Dies By Suicide In Delhi: Cops

A man allegedly shot his 48-year-old neighbour in the leg in the Johri Pur area here with his father's licensed revolver, and then shot himself, resulting in his death, police said on Friday.

According to police, the injured woman, identified as Rajwatii, told investigators that Neeraj (32) was her neighbour. She said around 7:15 am, Neeraj called and asked for an earthen pot because the family is in the pot business in the Gokalpuri area of northeast Delhi.

Police said while she was speaking to him, Neeraj allegedly fired at her, hitting her in the right leg. Rajwati was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital, they said.

"After the shooting, Neeraj allegedly went inside a room on the first floor of his house and bolted the door from inside. On hearing a gunshot, family members reached the room, broke open the door and found Neeraj lying in a pool of blood, with a revolver nearby," police said.

The woman's husband said the deceased was their neighbour, but they weren't acquainted with him.

"He fired four to five rounds. Although he is our neighbour, we didn't know him that well," he said.

A forensic team inspected the scene and collected evidence.

Police said preliminary investigation indicates that Neeraj first fired at Rajwati and subsequently shot himself in the head, resulting in his death at the spot.

Police registered a case under Section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Gokalpuri police station, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the incident.

Police said Neeraj's body has been sent to GTB Hospital for post-mortem examination, and inquest proceedings are in progress.

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