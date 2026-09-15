Sanjay Dutt Offers Help To Injured Paparazzo, Internet Loves His Gesture

A video of actor Sanjay Dutt showing concern for an injured paparazzo is doing the rounds on social media and winning hearts. During the ongoing festive time for Ganesh Chaturthi, the Vidhaata actor asked the photojournalist what caused the injury to his leg.

Upon learning that he had met with an accident, the actor assured him that he would personally intervene.

As Sanjay arrived for Ganpati darshan, he noticed the paparazzo's injured leg and asked about it. The paparazzo explained that he had met with an accident while riding his bike. Sanjay then asked him to speak to Gaurav, believed to be his current manager, Gaurav Dubey. “Gaurav se baat kar,” Sanjay told the paparazzo.

The paparazzo replied, “Gaurav phone hi nahi uthata hai (Gaurav doesn't answer calls).” Sanjay then assured him that he would step in personally, saying, “Main karta hoon (I'll talk).” The interaction soon caught the attention of fans, with many praising the actor for his thoughtful gesture. Social media users complimented the actor for having a big heart.

Sanjay Dutt sought Bappa's blessings at Rahul Kanal's residence in Mumbai on Ganesh Chaturthi before making his way to Antilia for the Ambani family's Ganpati celebrations. During his visit to Rahul's residence, the actor noticed a paparazzo with an injured leg and stopped to enquire about it.

Sanjay Dutt made his acting debut with Rocky in 1981 and went on to build an extensive filmography spanning several decades. He is known for his performances in films such as Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Saajan, Vaastav: The Reality, Khalnayak, Sadak, Naam, Agneepath, Kurukshetra, Dhamaal, Kaante, Mission Kashmir and Shootout at Lokhandwala, among many others.

His life and career were also portrayed in Sanju, the 2018 biographical film directed by Rajkumar Hirani, which explored his journey in the film industry as well as his personal life.

In a latest update, fans may finally have reason to hope for Munna Bhai 3. Arshad Warsi revealed that Sanjay Dutt has director Rajkumar Hirani “at gunpoint” to make another instalment. Arshad said Rajkumar is seriously working on the film, while the director had earlier confirmed that the story has been developed substantially, but he is still working on the right ending.

Also Read | A Munna Bhai 3 Update: Arshad Warsi Says, "Sanjay Dutt Has Raju Hirani At Gunpoint"