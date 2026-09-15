Rajinikanth Watches Soori's <i>Mandaadi</i>, Calls Actor To Praise His Performance

Mathimaran Pugazhendhi's recently released sports drama Mandaadi, starring Soori and Telugu actor Suhas in his Tamil debut, has been drawing attention since its release.

Set against the backdrop of traditional boat racing in Tamil Nadu, the film explores the sport, the competition surrounding it and the people whose lives are closely tied to the coastal tradition.

The film has received positive reviews, with Soori's performance also earning appreciation. Now, Soori has revealed that Rajinikanth watched the film and personally called him to praise his work.

Sharing a post on X, Soori wrote, “Superstar Rajinikanth Sir watched and loved our Mandaadi. His heartfelt call means the world to me and our entire team. This picture captured the priceless moment of hearing his voice on the other end. His words were the greatest blessing I have ever received.”

A coastal sports drama, Mandaadi is more than just a boat race. Set in a village along the Tamil Nadu coast, the film centres on a conflict between two men, with their rivalry unfolding against the backdrop of traditional sailboat racing.

As the competition intensifies, the story delves into questions of loyalty, relationships and community, while highlighting the deep bond the villagers share with the sea.

Soori began his career predominantly in supporting and comedy roles, earning recognition with films such as Vennila Kabaddi Kuzhu, Rajini Murugan, Namma Veettu Pillai and Jilla. He made a significant shift to leading roles with Viduthalai Part 1 and has since starred in films including Garudan and Kottukkaali.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is gearing up for his next major release, Jailer 2. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the sequel is currently scheduled to release on October 15.

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