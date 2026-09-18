ICE To Remain Without Senate-Confirmed Leader After Trump's Nominee Withdraws

The White House said Thursday that it was withdrawing its nomination of Lance Schroyer, a former Oklahoma state trooper, to lead US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, ensuring that an agency at the forefront of President Donald Trump's domestic agenda will remain without a Senate-confirmed leader for at least a while longer.

Schroyer is close to Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, a former US senator from Oklahoma. He has little experience with immigration.

The White House offered no comment in a brief statement. When he nominated Schroyer in June, Trump said on his Truth Social platform that his pick was "a PATRIOT with real operational experience" and a "proven leader with DECADES of experience locking up the worst of the worst."

ICE has not had a Senate-confirmed leader since the Obama administration. David Venturella returned to the agency as acting director earlier this year after Todd Lyons resigned.

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