17-Year-Old Girl Raped In Chhattisgarh, 4 Men Arrested: Cops

Four men, all friends, allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl and abandoned her on the roadside in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Wednesday.

Police have arrested all the accused, one of whom is acquainted with the survivor.

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Kotwali police station, they said.

According to police, the minor had gone out with one of the accused known to her. He allegedly took her along with three of his friends to a village, where the four men sexually assaulted her.

The girl's family approached the police after she failed to return home on Tuesday night, following which a search operation was launched, police said.a

The minor was subsequently found abandoned in the Korar area, they said.

Acting on a complaint, the police filed an FIR at the Kotwali police station and arrested the four accused, aged between 20 and 28 years. Further investigation was underway, the police added.

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