17-Year-Old Girl Raped In Parking Lot In Chhattisgarh, 3 Arrested: Cops

The girl later approached the police with her family members. (Representational)

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men in a multi-level parking space in Chhattisgarh's Raipur city, police said on Friday. The police on Thursday arrested three men in connection with the crime that took place at a civic-run parking space near Jaistambh Chowk on September 18 and 19, an official said.

The girl had gone to meet one of the accused, who is employed as a guard at the parking space near Jaistambh Chowk under Gole Bazar police station limits, he said.

One of the accused, identified as Sikandar, had promised to arrange a job for the girl, he said.

Sikandar allegedly raped the girl on September 18 and asked her to visit again. The next day, he was accompanied by his two friends Avinash Behra and Gaurav Raj, one of whom raped her in a car in the parking area, the official said.

The girl later approached the police with her family members and lodged a complaint, following which the arrests were made, he said.

An offence under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered, the official added.

