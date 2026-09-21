Delhi Man Sexually Assaults 6-Year-Old Girl, Locals Hand Him Over To Cops

A 34-year-old man was arrested after he was allegedly caught sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl in central Delhi, police said on Monday.

The incident was reported from the Kishanganj area of central Delhi.

According to police, a group of people arrived at the Shidipura police post with the minor and her family at around 6:30 pm and informed them that the man had been caught sexually assaulting the girl.

The accused has been identified as Ankit, a resident of Bagraoji Basti in central Delhi's Kishanganj.

The locals handed Ankit over to police, who took him into custody. The minor was immediately sent for a medical examination.

A case under the relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) is being registered, officials said.

Police are inspecting the scene of the incident to gather evidence and the exact sequence of events are being investigated, according to police.

Statements of the child and other persons aware of the incident will be recorded in accordance with the law, while the medical examination report will also form part of the investigation, they said.

(With inputs from PTI)