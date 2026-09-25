Hyderabad Man Stabbed By Aides. They Thought He Helped Police In Drugs Case

A 32-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in Hyderabad by his two associates, after an argument broke out between them over their alleged drug-peddling activities, police said.

The incident took place on Thursday at around 5.30 pm on the PV Narasimha Rao Expressway in the Upparpally area. The victim was reportedly identified as Md Waseem.

Police said Waseem met his two associates, identified as Sohail (Shoaib) and Ilyas when an argument broke out between them. The two allegedly attacked him with knives and fled the scene. Waseem suffered serious injuries and died while being taken to the hospital.

The CCTV of the incident has also surfaced, in which the victim can be seen with four other men, two of whom suddenly begin hitting and pushing him. The fight escalates as one accused starts stabbing and the other kicks him continuously. The other two men try to stop him, but to no avail.

The accused then continues to attack Wassem with the knife multiple times, leading to severe injuries.

Accused Believed Victim Was Informing Cops

Giving details about the incident, Rajendranagar ACP T. Srinivas said the preliminary investigation indicated that the suspects believed Waseem was providing information to police about their alleged drug-peddling activities.

"During the preliminary probe, police found out that the accused suspected that the victim was leaking their ganja sales-related information to the police and decided to kill him. Our teams launched a manhunt to nab the accused," Srinivas said.

Police also said Waseem and the accused had previously been booked in drug-peddling cases.

They said a murder case has been registered and special teams have been deployed to trace the suspects. The investigation officials are also examining CCTV footage and other evidence to reconstruct the sequence of events.

The Rajendranagar killing comes amid a series of murder cases reported across Hyderabad this year. In September only, the city recorded 10 murder cases.