Hyderabad's Balapur Ganesh Laddu Fetches Rs 39 Lakh In Tradition-Filled Annual Auction

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Hyderabad are reaching their culmination today, Friday, with grand processions, towering idols and the traditional auctioning of Ganesh laddu prasadam. This year, the auctions across the city have seen several high bids, with one 5-kg laddu selling for Rs 1.01 crore at Keerthi Richmond Villas. The Balapur Ganesh auction has also drawn attention, with the laddu being sold for Rs 39 lakh this year, continuing a long-standing tradition linked with devotion, blessings and community activities.

A 5-kg Ganesh laddu fetched Rs 1.01 crore at an auction held at Keerthi Richmond Villas in Bandlaguda Jagir on September 22. The Shaktiman group placed the winning bid. The auction was part of a wider increase in bidding across Hyderabad's gated communities.

The Kohinoor by Auro Realty in HITEC City recorded a bid of Rs 30,50,001, while My Home Bhooja received Rs 25 lakh and My Home Mangala in Kondapur saw a bid of Rs 21,11,116.

Other high bids included Rs 13.50 lakh at Nellore Labodara, Rs 13.66 lakh at Raghupathi County in Pragathinagar, Rs 13.56 lakh at Lansum Etania in Rajendranagar, Rs 13.21 lakh at Indis Viva City, Rs 13 lakh at Pragathi Nagar and Rs 10.05 lakh at Devisthan Homes in Kukatpally.

Several other communities also saw notable bids. My Home Avatar recorded Rs 8.20 lakh, followed by Rainbow Vistas Phase 1 at Rs 7.50 lakh, Aparna Sarovar Zicon at Rs 5 lakh, My Home Vihanga at Rs 4.20 lakh, Kakatiya Nagar at Rs 3.70 lakh, Minakshi Skylounge at Rs 3.20 lakh, Aparna Towers at Rs 2 lakh and Sri Sai Ram Towers at Rs 1.60 lakh.

Balapur Ganesh remains the most established symbol of Hyderabad's laddu-auction tradition. The auction began in 1994, when farmer Kolan Mohan Reddy bought the laddu for Rs 450. The tradition crossed Rs 1 lakh in 2002 and Rs 10 lakh in 2015. In 2024, the bid reached Rs 30.01 lakh. In 2025, Lingala Dasrath Goud of Karmanghat paid Rs 35 lakh, setting the latest Balapur record at the time.

The 2026 Balapur auction was scheduled for September 25 at 9:30 am, following the final puja and village procession.

This year, Sama Praneet Reddy secured the Balapur laddu for Rs 39 lakh, which was Rs 4 lakh more than the previous year. For devotees, the auctioned laddu is more than just a sweet. It is considered prasadam, or a sacred offering. Many bidders associate taking it home with blessings, prosperity and good fortune. This belief has helped make the auction one of the most anticipated moments of Hyderabad's Ganesh celebrations.

The tradition also has a strong community and charitable side. Residential associations often use auction proceeds for the following year's Ganesh celebrations, community activities or charitable initiatives.

At Keerthi Richmond Villas, the proceeds have been linked to charitable work through the RV Diya Charitable Trust, including support for education and healthcare.

What began as a modest local practice at Balapur has spread to apartments, gated communities and neighbourhood pandals across Hyderabad. It has now become an important part of Ganpati celebrations in the city.