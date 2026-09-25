Punjab Woman, Lover Feed Poisoned Sweets To 3 Children. Stage It As Food Poisoning

In a shocking case that has sent shockwaves across Punjab, a woman allegedly conspired with her lover to kill her three children by mixing herbicide in sweets in Sangrur.

The three children - six-year-old Jasnoor Kaur, five-year-old Armandeep Singh and two-and-a-half-year-old Rehandeep Singh - had died under suspicious circumstances on August 26. The deaths were initially believed to be a case of food poisoning. However, the police investigation uncovered a planned conspiracy behind the deaths.

A case was then registered based on a complaint filed by the children's father, who works as a truck driver.

The police probe found out that the children had consumed sweets brought from a market on Raksha Bandhan, following which their health condition deteriorated.

Senior police officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal on said the children's mother, Lovepreet Kaur, was allegedly in a relationship with another man, Harjit Singh. Investigators suspect that the two came into contact through Instagram and later planned to eliminate the children.

The police also found out that others who had eaten the sweets from the shop did not face any health issues, raising suspicion.

They later learnt that herbicide was mixed into the sweets and fed to the children.

While Kaur has been arrested, raids are being conducted to trace Singh.

The police are also conducting forensic examination of the suspected poisonous sweets and other material collected during the investigation.

