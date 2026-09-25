12th Pass Hyderabad 'Doctor' Arrested. Treated Patiens With Sex, Chest Issues

A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly impersonating a qualified doctor and running 'Hikma Sehath Care Centre' in Hyderabad without the required medical qualification or a valid licence.

The accused, identified as Adnan, holds an intermediate qualification, which he completed from 2018-2020, the police said.

The police said he allegedly treated serious ailments without a medical qualification.

Adnan allegedly started working at the centre in Golconda in 2023 as a supportive medical staff, and later allegedly began treating patients himself, the police said.

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The Modus Operandi

Officials said Adnan, along with his mother, Saba Khan alias Mohammadi Begum, and brother, Mohd Faizan, allegedly presented themselves as ancestral 'Hakeems' (a physician) and treated patients suffering from conditions including sexual-health problems, breathing difficulty, chest pain, repeated vomiting, severe body pain, kidney/flank pain and urinary difficulties.

The trio allegedly issued prescriptions and provided unlabelled medicines, despite lacking the required medical qualification, according to police.

"They were impersonating themselves as qualified doctors and cheating innocent people by putting their lives in danger to gain easy money," the Golconda Police added.

Adnan ran the clinic as a doctor without a valid medical licence.

How Did It All Begin?

According to police, Adnan became acquainted in 2023 with a BUMS (Unani Medicine) doctor, Dr Munarwa Begum. He later began working at the centre as supportive medical staff. Police said Adnan and his family then entered into an arrangement under which the doctor was paid Rs 13,000 per month, while she allegedly visited the clinic only occasionally.

Police alleged that Adnan and his family subsequently continued treating patients themselves. They said the accused's activities were allegedly promoted on Facebook, Instagram and promotional content published on SACH NEWS.

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Police have seized a large quantity of powders and bottles allegedly containing unlabelled medicines, with codes or names written using marker pens. Among the seizures are prescription books and five books relating to an alleged 'Dr Adnan Official' Facebook page.

Police have also named Adnan's mother and brother as accused, but they are currently on the run. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.