A man whose house was searched by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) during a multi-district crackdown on suspected gold-smuggling and hawala networks in Kerala has claimed that the agency used another person's passport photograph to identify him, raising questions about the search.

Addressing a press conference, Naushad said ED officials had shown him a passport photograph of a person he did not recognise. He also produced what he described as an official search record confirming that no incriminating documents or materials were recovered from his residence.

The controversy erupted after an ED team arrived at Naushad's house in Madakkara as part of coordinated searches across five Kerala districts.

According to Naushad, the search warrant mentioned the name "Naushad Valappil" without specifying his father's name or other identifying details.

He claimed that his actual name was Naushad Vadakkeppurath and that he immediately questioned the officials about the discrepancy.

"When they showed me the passport photograph, I told them that this person is not me," Naushad said.

He claimed that a local councillor and residents who examined the photograph also told the probe agency officials that the person pictured was not him.

Despite these objections, the officials proceeded with the search.

According to Naushad, the officers maintained that they had been given a photograph of the house and had specific instructions to search that property. "They told me they had a photograph of the house and orders to search this house. So they were searching it," he said.

At the press conference, Naushad displayed what he described as a copy of the panchnama, the official record prepared during a search. He said the document, signed by ED officials, recorded that no incriminating documents or materials had been found or seized from his house.

Naushad identified an ED Assistant Director named Abhijith as the officer associated with the document.

He also claimed that the officials had asked him only a few questions during the search.

"They asked whether I knew Jawahar or Ibrahim. They also asked whether I was associated with a particular trust or organisation. I told them I had never been part of any caste or religious organisation," he said.

According to Naushad, no further substantive questioning followed.

He said he insisted that the search record be explained to him in Malayalam before he acknowledged its contents. "I told them that writing it in English was not enough. I wanted it translated into Malayalam so that my family and I could understand what was written," he said.

Naushad also demanded written confirmation of whether anything had been recovered from the premises.

He said the officials subsequently provided him with a signed copy of the search record.

The incident had earlier triggered a commotion outside Naushad's residence after he told residents that the ED might have mistaken him for another person. However, officials reportedly maintained after the search that they had visited the intended house and that there had been no mistake regarding the address.

Naushad, who previously worked for a trading company in Dubai and returned to Kerala nine months ago, has maintained that he has no connection with illegal financial transactions.

The ED has not publicly explained the discrepancy alleged by Naushad regarding the passport photograph and the name mentioned in the search warrant.

His claims about the identity documents and the contents of the panchnama have not been independently verified.

ED Searches Across Five Kerala Districts

The controversy comes amid a coordinated Enforcement Directorate operation targeting suspected gold-smuggling networks, hawala transactions and possible money laundering across northern and central Kerala.

The searches, launched on Friday, have covered locations in Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Malappuram and Palakkad districts.

The operation is being led by the ED's Kochi unit, with investigators examining financial records, electronic devices and suspected informal money-transfer channels. The agency is probing possible violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and links to offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

No official details of cash, gold or other assets seized during the wider operation have been released.

While the ED maintains that it searched the intended property in Koyilandy, Naushad's account has raised a central question: If the passport photograph shown to him belonged to someone else, what established his identity as the person named in the investigation?

The agency has yet to publicly address the allegation.