The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is bringing back an Ukrainian fugitive from Romania to India, in the first such case of extradition of a foreigner to the country.

Oleksandr Zapichenko alias Alex is wanted in the Torres jewellery case of 2025, a money laundering case linked to an alleged investment fraud in Mumbai. A plane carrying him has left Romania, officials said.

This serves as a major breakthrough for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which acted as a nodal agency, enabling the ED to bring the fugitive to India.

An Interpol Red Corner Notice had been issued against Zapichenko for allegedly luring investors with the promise of unusually high weekly returns.

The Ukrainian is accused of converting the cash that he received from the depositors into cryptocurrency and then facilitating large-scale cash transactions. He also allegedly played a key role in the money laundering network.

The fraud was exposed in 2025 after the company had stopped paying weekly returns promised to the investors, after which hundreds of depositors had reached the brand's store in the Torres Vastu Centre building in Dadar (West).

The ED had then registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Platinum Hern Pvt Ltd, which operated under the Torres Jewellery brand name.

A red corner notice was later issued against Zapichenko and after the necessary legal procedures were completed, the CBI facilitated the extradition process and assisted the ED to bring the Ukrainian national to India.