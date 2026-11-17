Bangladesh has pushed back against a media report claiming that India had set conditions to the extradition of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, saying no such discussions had taken place between the two countries and that Dhaka continued to expect her return under the existing bilateral extradition treaty.

The clarification comes as Bangladesh intensifies efforts to bring back Hasina, who fled to India after her government was toppled in a student-led uprising in August 2024. The issue has become one of the most closely watched aspects of ties between New Delhi and Dhaka, with Hasina facing a death sentence and life imprisonment after being convicted in absentia on crimes against humanity charges.

Speaking to reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday, Bangladesh State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaid Islam dismissed suggestions that India had sought assurances before considering Hasina's return.

The response followed a BBC Bangla report published on November 12, which outlined two conditions that India was allegedly considering in connection with Hasina's extradition.

According to the report, the first condition was that the Bangladesh Army would have to bring Hasina back because she had travelled to India aboard a Bangladesh Army aircraft. The second condition, citing foreign ministry officials in India, was that Bangladesh would have to guarantee Hasina an opportunity to appeal against her death sentence and that any trial linked to allegations of crimes against humanity during the July uprising would be conducted afresh.

Islam, however, categorically denied that such issues had been discussed between the two sides.

"No, not at all, we have had no such conversations with them (India) on this matter," Islam told reporters at her office, Prothom Alo reported.

She said Bangladesh had repeatedly written to New Delhi requesting Hasina's handover and expected the process to move forward under the extradition treaty already in place between the two countries.

Referring to Hasina as a convicted prisoner living abroad, Islam said Bangladesh was examining the legal route for bringing her back.

"The Ministry of Law is examining how she will be brought back. We believe she will return under the extradition treaty, like any other accused person, and serve her sentence here. If India responds, it will make things easier for the people of Bangladesh and the government," she said.

Islam also stressed that India's political goodwill would be important in resolving the matter.

The remarks came days after Law Minister Md Asaduzzaman said Bangladesh had completed all formalities required from its side.

"We have completed everything required from our side as part of the legal process. What they (India) will do is up to them," Asaduzzaman had said.

The law minister also noted that Bangladesh's Supreme Court had no legal provision to extend the deadline for filing appeals in crimes against humanity cases.

Extradition Push Continues

Bangladesh has been seeking Hasina's extradition since she fled the country on August 5, 2024, following a student-led movement that ended her Awami League government's 15-year rule.

In November 2025, Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal convicted Hasina of crimes against humanity over her role in the crackdown on protesters during the July-August 2024 uprising.

Tried in absentia, she was sentenced to death on one charge and life imprisonment on another. Hasina has denied the allegations and rejected the proceedings.

India has acknowledged receiving Bangladesh's requests for extradition but has not announced whether it will hand her over.

Responding to questions on Friday, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described the matter as a legal issue.

"India desires a positive, constructive and forward-looking relationship with Bangladesh," he said, adding that Hasina's extradition request would be dealt with according to the law.

"This is a legal matter, and the issue will be dealt with accordingly. Now, obviously, for people to travel, they need a travel document. That is what I understand. But again, this is a technical matter," Jaiswal had said.

The debate over Hasina's future has intensified ahead of her stated plan to return to Bangladesh in December.

Earlier this month, the 79-year-old leader approached the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi seeking a new passport and national identity card to facilitate her return.

Bangladesh, however, has maintained that any return should take place through the extradition process.

(With inputs from PTI)