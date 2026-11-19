Four people were killed in clashes and the ancestral house of former Bangladesh interim government chief Muhammad Yunus was set on fire in Chattogram this morning, as also crude bomb explosions were heard in Dhaka ahead of a nationwide lockdown called by the banned Awami League.

The police in the Bangladesh capital arrested 565 people in a 24-hour crackdown leading up to the protest, including former education minister Nurul Islam Nahid, who was detained from his house at midnight on Wednesday, local news channel BDnews24 reported.

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed pledged stern legal action against those behind the unrest, saying the authorities would find the perpetrators using audio and video evidence.

Despite heavy security deployments across Dhaka, witnesses reported a series of improvised explosive device (IED) blasts, arson attacks and vandalism before dawn. At least four people were wounded in the blasts.

Unidentified people set ablaze Yunus's paternal house in Chattogram's Panchlaish area. The attack followed targeted arson against several branches of his Grameen Bank across northeastern Sylhet, northwestern Rajshahi and southwestern Barishal and Faridpur, news agency PTI reported.

Yunus had taken over after former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's ouster and led an interim administration that disbanded the Awami League and jailed thousands of its cadres on charges ranging from mass murder to lynching. During his tenure, mobs demolished 1971 Liberation War landmarks and levelled the Dhanmondi house of Bangladesh's founder and Hasina's father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, in phases.

Across 28 of Bangladesh's 64 administrative districts, dozens of crude bombs were detonated and vehicles torched over the past two days. Two local leaders of the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) were killed in western Narail district when Awami League activists attacked a street march, the police said.

Addressing parliament on Tuesday night, where former ally Jamaat-e-Islami now sits as the main opposition, Prime Minister Rahman labelled the Awami League a "terrorist outfit" and a "fallen, defeated, and ousted fascist force", calling for its "decisive defeat".

"Let us once again unite in the spirit of 2024, when we drove the autocratic forces out of this country, and ensure that those forces are decisively defeated," Rahman said.

On Wednesday night, he again appealed for unity among "democratic forces" to block any "resurgence" of the party. Earlier, he instructed BNP lawmakers to return to their constituencies immediately and mobilise grassroots workers on the streets rather than relying solely on state administration, The Daily Star reported.

The Awami League's Thursday protest marks the first anniversary of a special tribunal verdict that tried Hasina in absentia and sentenced her to death for crimes against humanity over the crackdown on the student-led July Uprising.

Hasina, 79, fled to India in August 2024. While Dhaka continues to demand her extradition under a bilateral treaty with New Delhi, tensions have escalated since July after she vowed to return voluntarily in December "at any cost" to face legal proceedings.