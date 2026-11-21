Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday said the country's first high-speed rail service will commence in 2027 and the first section to open will be from Surat to Vapi.

The full corridor to Mumbai will follow in phases, he added in a post on Substack.

Talking about the pace of construction, he said that as of September, 456 km of pier work and 371 km of viaduct construction have been completed.

Six lakh noise barriers have been installed along 299 km stretch and 9,300 OHE masts have been installed across a 206 km viaduct, Vaishnaw wrote.

Additionally, he emphasised that four mountain tunnels have been excavated and 5 km of the 21 km Maharashtra tunnel has been excavated using the mountain tunnelling method.

He stated that civil work has been completed at eight stations, and architectural finishing work is underway.

Work is in progress at all three rolling stock depots at Sabarmati, Surat and Thane, Vaishnaw said.

Talking about the construction of the undersea tunnel, he said that in Maharashtra, the corridor runs through a 21 km tunnel, and 7 km of it passes under the sea, beneath Thane Creek.

This is India's first undersea rail tunnel.

"Two Tunnel Boring Machines were launched in July 2026, from Vikhroli and Sawli. These are among the largest machines ever deployed in India," Vaishnaw said.

He added, "Each has a cutterhead 13.6 metres in diameter, as tall as a 4-storey building. Each weigh over 3,000 tonnes, roughly 500 Asian elephants. The machine is 96 metres long, nearly five cricket pitches laid end to end!"

He highlighted the ongoing manufacturing of India's first bullet trains and said, "ICF and BEML are manufacturing the indigenous B28 trainset, designed for 280 kmph. The first body frame is complete and is undergoing structural testing. Track trials are expected by mid-2027. A faster B35, designed for 350 kmph, is the next step."

"The fixed infrastructure is being indigenised too. All major transformers of the high-speed electrification system, the cross arms on the masts, the ground, protection and feeder wires: all are being manufactured in India," he stated.

Talking about the delay of almost a decade since it was first announced in 2017, Vaishnaw said that the project could not start in Maharashtra for close to two and a half years because state permissions and land acquisition were pending.

"Then COVID took away two more years. Full construction began in earnest in 2021," he said.

"So, when critics ask, 'where is the bullet train', the honest answer is: serious construction is just five years old. And look at what five years have built," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)